Murder Suspect Killed by Police, ID’ed
Man Killed By Warrants Team Identified
Vander Tuuk 6-19-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed by Sheriff’s Deputies during a shootout in Beach Park has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Brandon Gardner was killed as the result of gunshot injuries. Gardner was said to exit a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, firing at deputies attempting to serve him with a murder warrant. Two deputies returned fire, striking the 24-year-old, who later died at the hospital. Gardner was wanted for the December 2018 killing of 18-year-old Nicholas Robinson in Zion. The investigation into the incident continues by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
Coronavirus Thursday
Vander Tuuk 6-19-20
(Chicago, IL) While the Coronavirus continues to infect Illinois residents, the percentages continue to fall. The state announced 593 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday, and 55 deaths, including 3 in Lake County. The state death toll now stands at 6,537…with 69% of those fatalities in people over the age of 70. Lake County now has 392 deaths. Outside of the daily positive infection rate, which increased because of fewer tests…all other percentages fell, including Lake County’s… which has fallen 4 full percentage points since the start of June. Overall hospitalizations remained unchanged, but ICU use by Covid patients fell.
Former Waukegan Church Head Facing Abuse Allegations From the 1980’s
Vander Tuuk 6-19-20
(Chicago, IL) A former Waukegan church leader who already pleaded guilty to sexually abusing minors in the 1990’s…is now facing a lawsuit dealing with a different decade. The lawsuit filed in Chicago, alleges that Richard Kearney abused a boy at the Annunciation of Our Lady Episcopal Church in the 1980’s. The anonymous plaintiff from Lake Bluff was under the age of 12 when the alleged crimes took place. The church has since moved from Waukegan to Gurnee, and Kearney was removed from the priesthood in 1991. The Episcopal Diocese of Chicago has also been named as a defendant in the case.
Lake County Added to Drug Seizure Program
Vander Tuuk 6-19-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office have announced their inclusion in a Federal Drug Program. The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program provides federal support to law enforcement agencies, in an effort to combat drug production and trafficking. Sheriff John Idleburg and State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim say the federal funds will help the collaboration between the Lake County Special Investigations Group and the State’s Attorney who prosecutes the drug crimes. Last year, the Special Investigations Group seized well over 1.3-million-dollars in illegal drugs.