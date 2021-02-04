Murder Charges Added Stolen Car Shooting, Chicago Man Charged in Buffalo Grove Armed Robbery
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Murder Charges Added for Round Lake Beach Shooting Suspect
Vander Tuuk 2-4-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Grand Jury has upgraded charges against a Round Lake Beach man. Lynell Glover is accused of shooting two teens that had stolen his car back in early January, killing 17-year-old Anthony Awad, and severely wounding the other 17-year-old. The 35-year-old was originally charged with aggravated battery and weapons charges following the incident, but a Lake County Grand Jury added three varying counts of first degree murder. An arraignment for Glover is scheduled for Monday. He’s currently being held on a 1-million-dollar bond.
Prosecutors Seek Court Warrant for Rittenhouse Arrest
Vander Tuuk 2-4-21
(Kenosha, WI) Prosecutors in Kenosha are asking a court to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect in a triple-shooting in the city. Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of murder and more for the late August incident that left two people dead. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse violated terms of his bail, by failing to report an address change within 48-hours of moving. The now 18-year-old formerly lived in Antioch, but authorities in the Village claimed that he no longer lived there, and prosecutors say returned mail confirmed those suspicions. Rittenhouse was 17 when the shootings took place during the height of violent protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Chicago Man Arrested in Buffalo Grove Robbery
Vander Tuuk 2-4-21
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A Chicago man has been charged, after reportedly holding up a cell phone store in Buffalo Grove. Police say Marcus Scott entered an AT&T store on Monday evening, displayed a weapon, tied up an employee, and stole 57-thousand-dollars worth of merchandise. Chicago Police were able to find and arrest the 37-year-old. Lake County prosecutors say Scott has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful restraint and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bond has been set in Chicago at 500-thousand-dollars…though an extradition to Lake County is expected to take place quickly.
Region 9 Officially in Relaxed Covid-19 Phase 4
Vander Tuuk 2-4-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake and McHenry County area have returned to the most relaxed Coronavirus restrictions since the start of the pandemic. All but one Region of Illinois (located near St. Louis) have returned to Phase 4. Under the mitigation rules, indoor dining remains at 25% capacity, but parties of 10 can now sit together.Retail stores can now have up to 50% capacity, select indoor recreation such as ice skating rinks can re-open, and more. Lake County added 198 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases Wednesday, with 5 related deaths…while covid-linked hospital admissions fell for the 14th straight day
Illinois Vaccinations Latest
Vander Tuuk 2-4-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials say they administered just over 65-thousand Coronavirus vaccines over the last recorded 24-hour period. Vaccine clinics continue to pop up all over the state, though Illinois continues to lag behind other states when it comes to the amount of doses given by percentage of allotment. Multiple sources have Illinois between 55 and 58% of doses used, putting it in the bottom half of the U.S. Just under 231-thousand Illinois residents have received both needed doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or about 1.8% of the state’s population. In Lake County, just over 10,300 people have been fully vaccinated, or about 1.48% of the county population.
Pritzker Diverts Federal Program Vaccine to Other Priorities
Associated Press 2-4-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois public health officials say they will divert unused COVID-19 vaccine doses, intended for long-term care facility residents, to the supply for other prioritized recipients. Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration said Wednesday that it will take 97,000 doses from the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program. Pritzker says the program is moving too slowly, while demand for the vaccination among other populations far outstrips supply. He claims the pharmacy program will retain sufficient supply.
Illinoisans to Bet on Super Bowl, Not Related Novelty Action
Associated Press 2-4-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) While this is the first year Illinois gamblers can place legal bets on the Super Bowl, they won’t be able to wager on novelty action, like the length of the National Anthem. Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter says the agency will only allow bets on activity directly within the control or jurisdiction of the NFL. Fruchter conceded novelty or prop bets are good for the growth of the gambling industry, but it’s paramount that sports wagering be conducted with the highest standards of integrity. Sports betting has been legal in Illinois for less than a year, but gamblers have already dropped nearly $1.4 billion on various contests.