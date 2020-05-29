Mundelein Shooting Leaves One Person Dead
Coronavirus Thursday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 5-29-20
(Chicago, IL) While Coronavirus testing in Illinois increased by close to 10-thousand over Wednesday’s numbers, new positive cases saw just a slight increase. The state announced 1,527 new cases of Covid-19 and 104 new fatalities including 11 in Lake County. The numbers bring the state death toll to 5,186, while Lake County now has 280 fatalities. Percentages of those infected continue to improve as the Thursday numbers showed a low daily rate of just 5.9%. The overall state positive infection rate fell again, this time to 13.9%, and the rolling 7-day rate has fallen to 8.3%. Hospitalizations have fallen again, and negative tests now number over 714-thousand.
Pritzker: All Illinois Regions Have Met Conditions to Reopen
Associated Press 5-29-20
CHICAGO (AP) Governor JB Pritzker has announced the end of a 10-week stay-at-home order meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Governor said as of today, the state will move to the third phase of his five-stage recovery plan, meaning manufacturing and retail business will resume, there will be outdoor dining and small social gatherings. Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, which has been battered by the pandemic, will move more slowly. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says restrictions will be loosened next week, with city offices, parks and libraries to reopen in coming weeks.
Mundelein Shooting Leaves One Dead
Vander Tuuk 5-29-20
(Mundelein, IL) A shooting in Mundelein has left one person dead. The incident took place Thursday afternoon around 1 o’clock in the 300 block of North Lake Street. The unidentified victim, believed to be an 18-year-old, was located in grave condition by officers, and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials believe that victim and the suspect met for some kind of exchange, before the shooting. The suspect was able to flee the area on foot before authorities arrived, and the driver of the car the shooter arrived in also fled. No arrests have been announced. The investigation is being handled by Mundelein Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
Critical Injury Accident in Beach Park
Vander Tuuk 5-29-20
(Beach Park, IL) A two vehicle crash in Beach Park left several people injured. The incident happened just before 10:30 on Wednesday night when a Nissan traveling northbound on Green Bay Road crossed the center line, and hit a Chevy head on. The male driver of the Chevy, along with a female passenger were seriously hurt, while another male passenger suffered just minor injuries. The driver of the Nissan suffered critical and life-threatening injuries. Three people were taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville for treatment, and one was transported to Vista East in Waukegan. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Waukegan Man Charged With Early 2000’s Sex Crimes
Vander Tuuk 5-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is behind bars, after being accused of crimes several years ago. Waukegan Police say they started an investigation into Eliseo Calderon, after an anonymous tip in early May. Their investigation turned up alleged sexual crimes that took place between 2000 and 2006 against girls that were between 5 and 8-years-old at the time. The investigation led to Calderon’s arrest on May 26th…he has now been charged with four counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Bond for the 54-year-old has been set at 1-million-dollars…and the investigation into his alleged actions continues.