Mundelein Sex Offender in More Legal Hot Water

(Mundelein, IL) A registered sex offender is in more trouble with the law, after reportedly seeking lewd photos of what he thought was a 14-year-old boy. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Bruce Chamberlain was having social media conversations with an underage boy…who was, in reality, an undercover detective. The Mundelein man was picked up by authorities and hit with several charges including grooming, and violating his sex offender registry status. The 61-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 750-thousand-dollar bond.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-22-21)