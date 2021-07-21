Mundelein Man Arrested for 102 MPH Speeds, DUI With Child in Car

(Waukegan, IL) A Mundelein man is currently behind bars, after an arrest on various charges. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Peterson was taken into custody on July 16th in Green Oaks. The 37-year-old was charged with aggravated DUI, open transport of alcohol, having no insurance, child endangerment and aggravated speeding. Deputies say Peterson was going 102 miles an hour in a 45 zone, which led to his initial traffic stop. He’s currently being held on a 75-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court next Monday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-21-21)