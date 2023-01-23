Multiple Arrests After Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Barrington

(Barrington, IL) Police in Barrington say they took multiple people into custody, after several vehicles were stolen from an auto group. The thefts took place Sunday morning at Motor Werks in the 14-hundred block of South Barrington Road. Police say several suspects were taken into custody, and some got into crashes after stealing the vehicles…including one who hit a Barrington Police car. None of the suspects have been named at this point, nor have the number of vehicles taken been detailed. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-23-23)