Motorcyclist Dead After Striking Vehicle, Getting Run Over By Semi Near Lake Bluff

(Lake Bluff, IL) A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Lake Bluff. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Brandon Lipe was in the northbound lanes of Route 41 on Tuesday afternoon when traffic began to slow in front of him. Investigators say Lipe was unable to slow down in time and crashed into the back of a Chevy Tahoe. The force of the crash threw the 31-year-old from the bike, and he ended up under a semi hauling a trailer. That semi then ran over the man. The Great Lakes resident was pronounced dead at the scene, and Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. No one else was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-13-22)