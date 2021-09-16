Motorcycle Crash Leads to Life-Threatening Injuries in Round Lake Beach

(Round Lake Beach, IL) One man suffered life threatening injuries, after a motorcycle crash in Round Lake Beach. Authorities say the incident took place on Wednesday morning along Hainesville Road, when the rider of the motorcycle hit a curb at a high rate of speed and lost control. The man was ejected from the bike, and was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with what were considered life-threatening injuries. No one else was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-16-21)