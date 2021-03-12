Motions Filed in Re-Trial Bid for 2007 Murder Convict, Record Lows for Covid-Linked Hospital/ICU Patients
New Motions Filed in 2007 Deerfield Murder
Vander Tuuk 3-12-21
(Waukegan, IL) More motions have been filed in an attempt to get a Lake County murder convict, a new trial. Lawyers for Marni Yang want access to the Deerfield condo where Rhoni Reuter and her unborn baby were found shot to death in 2007. Yang was convicted of the murder, but has maintained her innocence. Her attorneys say access to the condo will prove that she couldn’t have fired the fatal shots. Prosecutors have not responded to the motion, and a judge has yet to make a ruling. It’s unclear when the two sides will be back in court.
New Record Lows for Covid Hospital/ICU Patients in Illinois
Vander Tuuk 3-12-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois has once again established record lows for Covid hospital and ICU patients. Those lows are compared to all days Illinois has reported those numbers since early April of last year. In Lake County, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 74 new cases and 2 new fatalities on Thursday. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, the three main metrics…Covid-linked hospital admissions, ICU patients and test positivity…all dropped from Wednesday’s numbers.
Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-12-21
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus vaccines have hit a milestone of sorts in Illinois. The state announced just under 113-thousand administered doses in their Thursday report, up from Wednesday’s numbers. Overall, close to 3.7-million doses have been doled out with 10.25% of the state’s population considered fully vaccinated. In Lake County, over 175-thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered with just over 8.3% of the county population considered fully vaccinated.
Lake Barrington Train vs. Car
Vander Tuuk 3-12-21
(Lake Barrington, IL) A car was hit by a passenger train on Thursday night near Lake Barrington. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place just after 6:30 PM near Route 14 and Kelsey Road. The driver of the vehicle said her GPS instructed her to make a right turn, and she turned onto the tracks, and was struck. The 50-year-old woman was unhurt, and no one else was injured. She was cited for improperly driving on the railroad tracks
Stearns School Road Bridge to Officially Close
Vander Tuuk 3-12-21
(Gurnee, IL) Prep work is over, and a major traffic headache is coming to the Gurnee area. After a couple weeks of lane closures, the Stearns School Road Bridge over I-94 will be shut down starting on Monday. The 70-year-old bridge will be replaced in a joint effort by the Gurnee, the Tollway and the Lake County Department of Transportation. The closure is expected to last until November