Mother Nature Socks Lake County Again, Covid-19 Numbers Continue Drop
More Snow Leaving Roadways in Bad Shape
(Chicago, IL) Mother Nature continues to pound the Lake County area with snow, leading to another morning of expected problems on the roadways. Several more inches of snow fell starting Monday evening, leaving plow drivers to catch up once again, and throwing another rough morning commute into the wintry mix. The National Weather Service says more snow is currently forecast for Thursday, and Saturday, though the immediate concern is another blast of Arctic air, which is expected to throw subzero wind chills at us over the next couple of days. Warmer air is coming however, as forecast highs for next week reach the mid to upper 30’s.
Pair Arrested in Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Forest
(Lake Forest, IL) A McHenry man and Chicago woman have been charged, after multiple vehicle burglaries in Lake Forest. Police say Dakotah Beeter and Candice Shandor each face a pair of felony counts of burglary, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The 26-year-old male and 33-year-old female are also suspected of similar crimes in other areas, including more Lake County towns, and areas of McHenry County, DuPage County and Chicago. The pair are currently being held in the Lake County Jail on 150-thousand-dollar bonds…and more charges are expected.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County Tuesday Update
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus numbers in Illinois Region 9 continue to tumble. The area that includes Lake and McHenry County is sitting at its lowest test positivity since late July. Covid-linked hospitalizations in the region are sitting at their lowest number since October 20th, and have declined every day since January 21st. ICU use currently sits at 63% capacity. Illinois Health officials say 2.31% of the county’s nearly 701-thousand residents have received both needed doses of a Covid-19 vaccination, but warned that a supply lull is forecast for the next couple of weeks. As for raw numbers, Lake County added 80 new cases of the disease on Monday, with 4 related fatalities.
Vaccine Facility for NC and Waukegan Seniors
(North Chicago, IL) The ribbon has been cut on a facility that will vaccinate Waukegan and North Chicago seniors against Covid-19. The facility, located at the Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago is expected to vaccinate about 150 people a day over the next two months. The clinic is sponsored by North Chicago-based AbbVie and the Lake County Health Department. Those 65 and over in North Chicago and Waukegan can contact the North Chicago Community Partners to schedule their appointments.