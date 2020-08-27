Most Popular Fast Food fries in every state!
A new study found the most popular fast food fries in every state by looking at Google searches.
Lots of different chains’ fries won at least one state, but McDonald’s won the most, taking 16 states total. Burger King won six states, as did Taco Bell, which is kind of surprising since fries aren’t even a part of their permanent menu.
Arby’s won four states with its curly fries, and Popeyes won four states as well.
Five Guys, Jack in the Box, and Wendy’s each won two states.
And nine chains each won one state: Bojangles, Checkers/Rally’s, Chick-fil-A, Culver’s, Dairy Queen, Shake Shack, Sonic, Steak ‘n Shake, and Whataburger.