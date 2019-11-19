      Weather Alert

Most People Agree That A Heartfelt Gift Is Better Than an Expensive One

Jeffrey Randolph
Nov 18, 2019 @ 7:00pm

Most of us are trying to figure what gifts to buy people this year without breaking the bank.

A new survey shows that most people say they’d rather get a HEARTFELT gift than an expensive one.

62% of those surveyed prefer gifts that have meaning and personal touch over generic gifts costing more than $100.

The FIVE BEST HEARTFELT GIFTS ARE:

1.  Framed photos.

2.  Handwritten notes.

3.  Photo books.

4.  Customized mugs or cups.

5.  Customized blankets or pillows. 

