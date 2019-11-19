Most People Agree That A Heartfelt Gift Is Better Than an Expensive One
Most of us are trying to figure what gifts to buy people this year without breaking the bank.
A new survey shows that most people say they’d rather get a HEARTFELT gift than an expensive one.
62% of those surveyed prefer gifts that have meaning and personal touch over generic gifts costing more than $100.
The FIVE BEST HEARTFELT GIFTS ARE:
1. Framed photos.
2. Handwritten notes.
3. Photo books.
4. Customized mugs or cups.
5. Customized blankets or pillows.