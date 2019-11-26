More Than 10% of Products Will Have Higher Prices on Black Friday
Just because Black Friday is the biggest day for shopping of the year that doesn’t mean EVERYTHING is a deal!!!
According to WalletHub’s holiday shopping survey, 82.5% of products will be cheaper than normal on Black Friday while about 5.5% will cost the same amount.
12% of products will actually have HIGHER prices on Black Friday than what you’d pay right now on Amazon according to the new study.
The smallest discounts are on electronics with an average of being 25% cheaper while furniture is 26% less expensive. Computers and phones are also 27% cheaper.
The biggest discounts on Black Friday are on jewelry with prices are an average of 70% LOWER than they are normally.
Books, movies and music are 44% cheaper while clothes and accessories are 39% cheaper.