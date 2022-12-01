More Rules Issued for Illinois SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) More crimes would be added to a list that could disqualify defendants from being released while awaiting trial, under follow-up legislation to a contentious Illinois criminal justice overhaul. It’s a key component to clarifications Democratic lawmakers are making to the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping update to a variety of issues. They include eliminating cash bail and having judges determine pre-trial detention. The legislation filed Wednesday also clarifies what a prosecutor needs to do to prove that a defendant is a danger to others and should be detained. The law, which was derided by a vast majority of Sheriff’s organizations, and County State’s Attorneys, takes effect Jan. 1.

Associated Press (12-1-22)