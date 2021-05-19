More Questions Raised in 2007 Deerfield Murder, Smaller Lake County Fair a Go
Mugshot via Illinois Department of Corrections
Defense: Marni Yang “Too Small” For Deerfield Murder
Vander Tuuk 5-19-21
(Waukegan, IL) The quest to get a Deerfield murder convict a new trial has moved to size. Marni Yang, who is serving a pair of life sentences in the 2007 murder of Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child, has maintained her innocence ever since her 2011 conviction. Defense attorneys have questioned every part of the investigation and trial…now centering on Yang’s height. A new forensic pathologist says the now 52-year-old is about 10 inches too short, in his opinion, to have fired the fatal shot. Prosecutors have filed a nearly 200 page brief, outlining their evidence and why Yang shouldn’t be tried a second time. Both sides are due back in court over the summer.
Man Arrested in Tesla, Sleeping Behind The Wheel
Vander Tuuk 5-19-21
(Kenosha, WI) A man from Cook County was ticketed over the weekend, after apparently driving across the state line on auto-pilot, while asleep. Mitul Patel of Palatine was said to be behind the wheel of a Tesla vehicle on Sunday morning, when he was spotted crossing from Lake into Kenosha County on northbound I-94. A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy was able to pull alongside the vehicle to see the 38-year-old with his head down, reportedly in a slumber. After some two miles at speeds of over 80 miles an hour, Patel pulled over, and denied sleeping. Even still, he was cited for inattentive driving.
Volo Man Arrested on Warrants, Traffic Charges
Vander Tuuk 5-19-21
(Volo, IL) A Volo man has been picked up on outstanding warrants, and now faces a laundry list of charges. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Matthew Brechel was taken into custody on May 11th on warrants for aggravated DUI, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The 39-year-old also faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, and several traffic violations including driving on a suspended license, no valid insurance, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and more. Brechel is currently being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.
Covid Vaccine Latest
Vander Tuuk 5-19-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus vaccine numbers continue to inch forward slowly, but the state did report some good news on Tuesday. While Illinois Health officials say close to 38% of all state residents are considered fully vaccinated…of those actually eligible (12 and up), that number increases to 44%. The state announced just 26-thousand new shots administered in their latest report, but said a computer glitch with pharmacy servers drove that number lower, and that those totals should be included in today’s report. In Lake County, the number of fully vaccinated residents has reached nearly 245-thousand, or just under 35% of the county population.
Lake County Fair is On, Though Much Smaller
Vander Tuuk 5-19-21
(Grayslake, IL) The Lake County Fair is on for the summer, although it will be much smaller and shorter. Fair officials say the scaled down event will take place entirely outdoors, and won’t have the same amount of attractions as previous events. The Fair, which is being dubbed “Back to Our Roots,” is scheduled to take place at the Grayslake fairgrounds from July 30th through August 1st. More information is expected in the coming weeks.