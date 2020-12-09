More Info Released in Armed Robbery and Shooting, Gold Coins Found in Round Lake Beach SA Kettles
Attempted Robbery Shooting Update
Vander Tuuk 12-9-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) More information has been released about two would-be robbers that were shot in Round Lake Beach. Police officials say the incident took place late on Monday night when a teen male and a 20-year-old female walked into a business in the 1-thousand-block of Fairfield Road. The pair were said to order employees behind the counter at gunpoint, but one employee was able to secure a handgun and shot multiple times, hitting both suspects. The pair fled to a waiting car, but that vehicle quickly ran into a dead end, and two people fled on foot…leaving the injured pair behind. The teen male was hospitalized, then charged with armed robbery. The woman remained hospitalized, though her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The two other occupants of the vehicle are still being sought. The investigation into the matter continues.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 371 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Tuesday, with 4 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the 7th straight day, and ICU stayed flat at 70% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell to 12.2%. Statewide, just over 79-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Monday with 145 related fatalities.
Illinois Governor Ramps up Talk About Vaccine Safety
Associated Press 12-9-20
CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has stepped up his public relations campaign to convince Illinois residents that an experimental coronavirus vaccine, like to be authorized this week, will be safe to take. Pritzker and the state’s public health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said the initial 109,000 doses of a vaccine could arrive in Illinois as soon as next week. Of particular concern is winning the trust of African-American people who are skeptical about the government and the medical establishment, even as they have been disproportionately affected by Coronavirus in Illinois. To ease those concerns, they brought to the briefing an elderly African American woman who took part in a vaccine trial and urged people to get vaccinated.
Warrant Arrests Announced by Sheriff’s Office
Vander Tuuk 12-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) A trio of outstanding warrant arrests have been announced by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Rios of Round Lake Beach was arrested on December 1st. The 37-year-old is facing one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, and is being held on a 200-thousand-dollar bond. Matthew Mapes, who lives in Cook County, was picked up by Lake County officials on December 2nd…for domestic battery, and a sex offender failure to report an address change. The 27-year-old’s bond was 250-thousand-dollars. And Carlos Alfaro-Sanchez was picked up December 3rd in Waukegan. The 31-year-old faces 5 counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member, and abused of a victim under 5…his bond is 500-thousand dollars.
Salvation Army Gold Coins Round Lake Beach
Vander Tuuk 12-9-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) More surprise coins have been found in Salvation Army red kettles, this time in Lake County. The Salvation Army announced that five coins were dropped into a kettle outside of the Round Lake Beach Wal-Mart on Saturday. One of the coins, described as a 1-ounce American Gold Eagle, was valued at 18-hundred dollars. The four others, described as 1/10-ounce gold Mercury Dime coins were valued at a combined 775-dollars. The discovery came on the heels of other valuable coins discovered last Friday in neighboring McHenry County.