More Fireworks Inside and Outside Rittenhouse Trial As Jury Continues Deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) It was another day of fireworks in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Inside the courthouse, jurors deliberated for the 3rd straight day without a verdict. Also, Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from the courthouse after police briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus, and may have tried to photograph jurors…an incident that is still under investigation. Outside the courthouse, another person was arrested, marking the 3rd arrest in the last two days…as throngs of people and media gather in anticipation of a potential verdict.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-19-21)