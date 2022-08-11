More Ezra Miller controversy: Mother and three kids who were staying with him are reportedly missing

Miller from a April 2022 arrest — Credit: Hawaii County Police Department

Just days after it was announced Ezra Miller had been charged with felony burglary comes news the embattled actor is apparently at the center of a case regarding missing people.

People reports Vermont State Police showed up to Miller’s home last weekend in search of a mother and three young children who were reportedly staying there against the wishes of the children’s father. The trio was nowhere to be found.

The cops were supposed to serve the actor with an emergency care order, following a Rolling Stone article that said the kids, aged 1, 4, and 5, were being kept in an environment where firearms and weed were present.

However, Miller reportedly told officers he hadn’t seen them in two months — but investigators say they suspect he was trying to “evade” the order, as what he said “contradicts information” they had regarding the whereabouts of the persons of interest.

Cops showed up Tuesday evening, as well, but apparently left empty-handed, People reports.

The situation is just the latest controversy for the star of the forthcoming The Flash, who, as reported, was arrested twice earlier this year after altercations at establishments in Hawaii.

In June, two South Dakota parents filed court documents that claimed Miller has been “physically and emotionally abusing” their 18-year-old daughter. Miller allegedly met the young woman when she was 12 and he was 23.

In 2020, the actor was caught on video choking a female fan to the ground outside a bar in Iceland.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.