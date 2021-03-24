More Details Released in Gurnee Attempted Murder Case, Lake County to Start Rental Assistance Program
Grybalow Charges Detailed by Police
(Gurnee, IL) More have been learned about a Gurnee man arrested earlier this month on outstanding warrants. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Richard Grybalow was arrested on March 11th for attempted arson, aggravated domestic battery, and unlawful restraint. Lake County Court records then showed that Grybalow was also facing one count of attempted murder. Police now say the 71-year-old allegedly attacked a woman in late February, and held her against her will. He’s also accused of tampering with the gas lines to the woman’s home. Grybalow remains held on a 1.5-million-dollar bond. He’s due in a Lake County Courtroom on Friday.
Attorney: 1,000 Illinois Inmates To Go Free Under Virus Suit
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois has agreed to the early release of some low-to medium-risk inmates as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit over the coronavirus. A lawyer involved in the case says about 1,000 inmates scheduled for release in the next nine months could soon be set free. The lawsuit was filed last spring amid the growing COVID-19 threat in state lockups. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 87 inmates and one staff member have died of COVID-19 and nearly 11,000 inmates and 4,200 staff members have tested positive, according to Illinois Department of Corrections statistics.
Coronavirus Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) New cases of Coronavirus have seen some increases statewide, while death numbers remain low…but Lake County remains relatively steady. Illinois health officials announced 79 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with no new fatalities. Statewide, Covid-related hospital numbers jumped, but the Lake and McHenry County region has seen a small rise of just 6 beds over the last 4 days. Positivity continues to fall, however, down to 2.7%, breaking the low number set just the day before.
Vaccine Tuesday Update
(Chicago, IL) Vaccinations for the Coronavirus increased around Illinois Tuesday, bumping up by about 30-thousand. Illinois health officials say just over 70-thousand doses were administered in the latest report…with total vaccination doses just over 4.8 million. The state has passed the 14% mark when it comes to fully vaccinated residents. Lake County continues to lag behind, as officials say demand is far outpacing supply…just 11.9% of the county population is considered fully vaccinated.
Pritzker Signs Laws Targeting Jobs, Predatory Loans, Housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Bills aimed at improving the economic standing of people of color have become law. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed another portion of the ambitious agenda of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. The latest legislation is the economic portion of what the Black Caucus called the “four pillars” of equity and fairness that grew from the death of George Floyd last spring in Minnesota. The others are criminal justice and education, which Pritzker has signed, and health care.
Lake County Rental Assistance Program Starts in April
(Waukegan, IL) A new rent and utility assistance program is set to roll out next month across Lake County. The Lake County Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program is said to be a bigger and more wide ranging program than the COVID Housing Relief Program from 2020. To qualify for the new FERA program, Covid must have impacted your income, though you don’t have to be facing eviction. Other federal guidelines must be met as well. Lake County officials say the program will kick off on April 5th.
Crimestoppers Wanted Subject
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. William Rivera is wanted on a 100-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for DUI and driving on a revoked license. He’s described as a 51-year-old white male, about 5’6”, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.