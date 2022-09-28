More Details Emerge in Misconduct Investigation of Lake Zurich Priest

(Des Plaines, IL) More information has been learned about an investigation involving a Lake Zurich area priest. Father David Ryan stepped aside from the Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in mid-September after a pair of allegations of sexual misconduct came forward. Des Plaines Police have confirmed that they are looking into the matter, which stems from Ryan’s time at the Maryville Academy, which is a residential facility that has children with various different issues, including behavioral. The allegations are said to come from the 1980’s and the early 2000’s. Ryan had other allegations in November of 2020, and again in September of 2021…but he was reinstated after those were deemed unfounded.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-28-22)