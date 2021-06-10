More Charges Filed in Lake Barrington Attack, Gurnee Crash Injures Three

Palatine Man Gets More Charges in Lake Barrington Assault
(Waukegan, IL) A Palatine man already facing charges from a kidnapping and attack in Lake Barrington, is now facing more charges. Ryan Storm is accused of kidnapping a female acquaintance in late May, taking her to a warehouse in Lake Barrington where he is accused of brutally attacking and raping her. He was eventually caught in McHenry County after fleeing the scene, leaving the woman behind. The 20-year-old was hit this week with eight new counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four new counts of aggravated kidnapping, as well as one new count each of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Bond remains 3-million-dollars, and Storm is due in court next week.
Gurnee Accident Sends 3 to Hospital
(Gurnee, IL) A crash that left multiple people injured, is still under investigation by Gurnee Police. The two vehicle crash took place on Tuesday afternoon near Washington Street and Cemetery Road. One vehicle was said to rear end another, causing the second vehicle to roll over. All three people in that vehicle were transported to Advocate Condell with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the alleged offending vehicle, and two children also in that car were unhurt. At this point no citations nor charges have been announced.
GOP Leaders Sue to Block Democrat-Drawn Legislative Maps
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Republican leaders have filed a federal lawsuit challenging new legislative district boundaries drawn and approved by Democrats who control state government. They say residents were “robbed” of a fair and transparent process of creating maps that will be used for elections over the next decade. The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to void the maps and create an independent redistricting commission. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation last week establishing the new maps, despite pledging as a candidate that he would veto any maps drawn by politicians.