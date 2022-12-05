Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy have mini ‘Breakfast Club’ reunion

Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Molly Ringwald recently reunited with her “psychic sister” and former The Breakfast Club co-star Ally Sheedy.

Ringwald, 54, shared a photo to Instagram of herself and Sheedy, 60, embracing during a dinner date on Sunday, calling the moment an “early Christmas present.”

The actresses starred alongside Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson in the 1985 teen movie, written and directed by John Hughes.

The Breakfast Club, which told the story of five very different students forced to mingle during a Saturday detention, starred Ringwald as the popular “princess” Claire, while Sheedy played the misfit “basket case,” Allison.

The pair’s reunion 38 years after the film’s release garnered positive reactions in the comments, most notably from My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos who wrote, “Squeal!!!!!!!”

Ringwald and Sheedy reunited at SXSW in 2015 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Breakfast Club.

