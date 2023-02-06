Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” secures third week atop ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” can’t be tamed: it scored its third consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Miley celebrated the news on Twitter, writing, “As magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance. This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

She added in a comment, “It’s fun to dance like nobody is watching but it’s a lot better when you all are dancing with me. I love you. Gratitude, Miley.”

The song now ties with her song “Wrecking Ball” for the most weeks spent at #1. Billboard reports the song is picking up on its radio spins, with a 38 percent jump in that category. Also, over the past week fans streamed it 48 million times and bought 37,000 additional copies.

Those latter numbers also mean “Flowers” continues its #1 streak on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts.

Speaking of streaming, Miley’s “Flowers” is the first non-holiday song to clock 40 million or more weekly streams for three consecutive weeks since Olivia Rodrigo shook things up in 2021 with “Good 4 U.”

“Flowers” also made history on its sales front. It is the first song since Coldplay and BTS‘ 2021 hit “My Universe” to sell more than 30,000 copies a week for three straight weeks.

As for its radio presence, “Flowers” climbed to sixth place on the Radio Songs chart. It is her fourth song to hit the top 10 on that particular chart. It’s also her first since “Wrecking Ball,” which peaked at #4 back in 2013.

“Flowers” was the first single released off of Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation album, which arrives March 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.