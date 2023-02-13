Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is now her longest-running #1 song on the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿charts

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” came in like a wrecking ball on the Billboard Hot 100 and scored its fourth consecutive week at #1.

It’s now Miley’s longest-running chart leader in Billboard history, besting the three-week run at #1 “Wrecking Ball” enjoyed nearly a decade ago.

Miley celebrated her latest win on Instagram, writing, “Happy 1 month anniversary of Flowers! To still be celebrating #1 on the Hot 100 & around the world is phenomenal.”

“With Valentines Day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring LOVE in all of its forms,” she continued. “It’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. YOU are enough anything more is just extra.”

“Thank you for another incredible week. I LOVE YOU,” she closed.

“Flowers” continues to grow its hold on the radio by climbing to fourth place on the Radio Songs chart and earning a second week as Billboard‘s top Airplay Gainer.

“Flowers” was also streamed 38.7 million times and sold 26,000 additional copies over the past week. The song has retained its grip at #1 on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs chart, but it has slipped to second place on its Digital Song Sales tally.

Speaking of streaming, Spotify also announced “Flowers” led its weekly Top Songs Global chart. It also remains #1 on the service’s Daily Top Songs Global chart after overtaking the top spot on January 15.

According to the platform, the song has amassed over 440 million streams since it was released on January 12.

“Flowers” is the first single released off her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is slated to arrive March 10.

