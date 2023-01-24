Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” blooms at #1 on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus better be buying herself flowers after learning she scored her second #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her new song “Flowers” bloomed at #1 after amassing over 52.6 million streams and selling over 70,000 copies in its first week. In the first five hours of release, fans purchased 2,000 copies and blasted it across streaming platforms 685,000 times.

This song is her second chart leader after “Wrecking Ball” claimed the top spot for three weeks back in 2013, ending her nine-year dry spell. She had a song enter the top 10 in 2021 when she jumped on The Kid LAROI‘s “Without You.”

“Flowers” is officially Miley’s highest debut on the chart. Previously, her anthemic hit “Party in the U.S.A.” claimed the title after bowing at #2 all the way back in 2009.

Also of note: “Flowers” is now the first #1 song Miley wrote and her sixth overall to enter the top 10.

Another fun tidbit is this is only the third song in Billboard history to have the word “flower” in the title, following Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond‘s 1978 hit “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and the smash Post Malone and Swae Lee collab “Sunflower.”

Elsewhere on the chart, Shakira has made her first appearance in the top 10 since 2007. Her diss track “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with DJ Bizarrap is at number nine this week. The last time we saw her this high on the Hot 100 was when she teamed up with Beyoncé for “Beautiful Liar,” which peaked at #3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.