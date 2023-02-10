Michigan Man Arrested for Attempting to Meet a Lake County Minor

(Via the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Waukegan, IL) A Michigan man has been arrested after he reportedly tried to meet a Lake County minor for an inappropriate relationship. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Kyle Conner of Ferndale, Michigan was talking online with what he thought was a girl under the age of 15. The 36-year-old was also said to send sexually explicit images of himself during the conversations. On Thursday, Conner was in the Chicagoland area working at a convention when he set up a meeting with the girl…that girl however, turned out to be an undercover detective, and the Michigan resident was taken into custody. Conner now faces charges of traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child and more…his first court appearance is this morning.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-10-23)