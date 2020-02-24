Mettawa Mayor Denies Involvement in Illegal Gambling Ring
Poker Chips falling with dramatic lighting
Mettawa Mayor Resigns From Illinois Commission, Denies Gambling Ring
(Mettawa, IL) The mayor of Mettawa has denied involvement in an offshore gambling ring, for which he was indicted last week. Casey Urlacher is accused of being an agent for the gambling operation, along with 9 others who now face charges. In the meantime, Urlacher has resigned his post in the Illinois Civil Service Commission…he was appointed to the panel back in 2013 by then Governor Pat Quinn. The 2nd term mayor is due in court on March 4th.
Source of Legionnaire’s Disease Found in Vernon Hills Senior Living Center
(Vernon Hills, IL) Health Department officials say they have found the sources of Legionnaire’s disease at a Vernon Hills senior living center. The bacteria that causes the disease was found in one apartment at Brookdale Senior Living, as well as in a pool filter and a fountain. The disease has sickened 5 total people since early February, including one person that died. The Lake County Health Department says now that the source have been identified, preventive measures are in place.
Zion Crash Leaves One Hospitalized
(Zion, IL) A two vehicle crash in Zion left one person hospitalized. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Lewis Avenue and 21st Street. One of the involved vehicles ended up rolling over. The number of vehicle occupants is unknown, but one was transferred to Vista East in Waukegan with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else involved was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Officials Warn of Dentistry Board Scam Calls
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) State regulators are warning consumers about a telephone scam in which the caller claims to be from the Illinois Board of Dentistry. Officials with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation say the scammer “spoofs” the phone number to look like it is from the state agency. But the Board of Dentistry will never call anyone with demands for money or information. Similar scams have made their way through Lake County involving agencies like the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.