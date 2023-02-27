102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Meghan Trainor says she’s experiencing “crazy round ligament pain” in unfiltered pregnancy update

Share
Meghan Trainor says she’s experiencing “crazy round ligament pain” in unfiltered pregnancy update

ABC

Meghan Trainor is officially past the 20-week mark in her pregnancy and apparently is dealing with two crappy issues — pun intended.

Posting a series of photos on Instagram of her wearing a shimmering blue pantsuit, the singer shared an unfiltered “pregnancy update.”

Meghan said she is dealing with a “Crazy round ligament pain,” as well as some pretty bad constipation: “wish me luck,” she cracked.  

Her fans have flooded the comments with suggestions on what got them through such pregnancy hurdles. 

On a brighter note, the singer reminded fans that she would be performing “Made You Look” on Australian Idol, where she also serves as a judge. She shared a few highlights to her Instagram Story.

Meghan is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. The two share a 1-year-old son named Riley.

In other Meghan news, she teased she’s cooking something up with YouTube Shorts; fans will find out what it is on March 1.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recent Posts