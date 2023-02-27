Meghan Trainor says she’s experiencing “crazy round ligament pain” in unfiltered pregnancy update

ABC

Meghan Trainor is officially past the 20-week mark in her pregnancy and apparently is dealing with two crappy issues — pun intended.

Posting a series of photos on Instagram of her wearing a shimmering blue pantsuit, the singer shared an unfiltered “pregnancy update.”

Meghan said she is dealing with a “Crazy round ligament pain,” as well as some pretty bad constipation: “wish me luck,” she cracked.

Her fans have flooded the comments with suggestions on what got them through such pregnancy hurdles.

On a brighter note, the singer reminded fans that she would be performing “Made You Look” on Australian Idol, where she also serves as a judge. She shared a few highlights to her Instagram Story.

Meghan is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. The two share a 1-year-old son named Riley.

In other Meghan news, she teased she’s cooking something up with YouTube Shorts; fans will find out what it is on March 1.

