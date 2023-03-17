Meghan Trainor says mothers shouldn’t have to choose between career and family

Meghan Trainor isn’t a fan of women feeling pressure to choose between their careers and children.

She recently told the Best Advice podcast moms can — and should — have both. “For anyone out there who wants to have a baby, and you’re like, ‘Oh no, my career isn’t where I want it to be,’ a baby won’t ruin it, it’ll make it better,” she said. “Babies bring luck … I promise everything will work out.”

She’s currently expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, with whom she shares 1-year-old Riley. The baby is due in July.

Meghan admitted when she found out she was pregnant again, she worried about the timing. “I got all in my head,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘But the album is successful and I have this hit song. How could I possibly get pregnant now?’”

She continued, “I’m finally at a place that’s like, ‘No dude, babies bring luck. Everyone will adjust around me. You’re OK. If you want a baby, have a baby.’”

As for something she thinks is unfair about motherhood, it’s the pregnancy itself. “I wish every day that my husband could carry it,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer opened up about the controversy over her 2016 “Me Too” music video. Meghan claimed she was photoshopped to look thinner in it.

“It was bizarre,” she said. “I was screaming in my hotel room. I was freaking out … I had a smaller waist than the skinny dancers next to me [in the video]. It looked ridiculous!”

She demanded the video’s removal and the edits to her body be undone because she did not approve it.

Meghan said she always takes issue when her body is edited, adding, “I’m the ‘Bass’ girl … I literally promote opposite of this.”

