Meghan Trainor explains why she won’t be touring in support of new album

ABC/John Fleenor

Meghan Trainor is gearing up to release her first album since the birth of her son, but don’t expect a tour to follow.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer and mom to 1-year-old Riley says that while she’ll be working tirelessly to promote Takin’ It Back ahead of its release next month, she has no plans to take it on the road.

Meghan says she admires working moms like Pink and Beyoncé who are able to tour and raise a family, but she’s not quite ready for it yet. Instead, she says she wants to get pregnant again “immediately.”

“Everyone keeps saying, ‘Just get pregnant, start your family,’” she says. “They ask me what success means to me. And I’m like, ‘Success to me is my family of four kids and we’re all hanging out in the backyard.’ That’s what I want.”

Takin’ It Back, which Meghan says contains “more intense” themes than her previous albums, including post-pregnancy body image, comes out October 21.

