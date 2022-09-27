Marshmello now has his very own collection of air fryers

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Air fryers are one of the hottest new kitchen gadgets, and Marshmello has hopped on the trend by releasing his very own collection.

The “Happier” DJ spoke with ﻿People ﻿about his new line and explained, “When I’m on the road, especially internationally, I get to try so much food and it inspires me.”

Marshmello launched his own cooking show on TikTok, simply called ﻿Cooking with Marshmello﻿﻿﻿. He created the channel to pay tribute to the delicious dishes he got to eat while on tour.

“That’s how I came to make dishes on the show like paella, nasi goreng, even crumpets,” he said. “They are from places where I’ve played and connected with fans and I get to bring a little piece of that home.”

“Cooking with Marshmello has been a great place to try and test recipes,” he added. “I definitely like to make dishes with a lot of flavor but that are easy enough for a home cook to execute.”

Because of this passion, Marshmello became obsessed with the air fryer, which is why he teamed with Crux for his very own line. Fans can purchase it exclusively at Best Buy, with a small three-quart fryer costing you $80, while a larger eight-quart fryer costs $130.

The line comes with a s’mores kit, snack pan kit, shish kebab kit and a baking kit.

Marshmello is encouraging fans to explore their culinary prowess through the hashtag #YouCanAirFryThat. “I love connecting with friends and fans through food,” he said, adding his new hashtag “challenges us to remix the ordinary and means you can crisp and cook anything, both savory and sweet.”

