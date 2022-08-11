Maroon 5, John Mayer & more soundtracking 2022 Peloton All for One Festival

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Maroon 5, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette and more will help you work up a sweat with the recently announced 2022 Peloton All for One Festival.

Get ready for a weekend of special Peloton classes starting August 19. You’ll be able to work out while listening to your favorite artists, including Latto, Saweetie, Carrie Underwood, The 1975, T-Pain, Tove Lo, Green Day and Rascal Flatts.

Peloton has been putting on this event every year since 2018 — but it only became a music festival last year. The home fitness company made the change to help its members feel more connected, thanks to the power of music, during the ongoing pandemic that caused many gyms to shut their doors.

“All for One has always been a way for us to connect the Peloton community since music is an essential part of keeping the experience fresh and motivating for our Members,” says Gwen Riley, Peloton’s SVP of music & content partnerships. “This year, we’re giving members more classes and more artists than ever before for a three-day celebration of music, movement and our community around the world!”

