Mark Ruffalo shades ‘Star Wars’ in defending Marvel movies

Mark Ruffalo has joined Elizabeth Olsen and other Marvel movie stars in coming out swinging in defense of their recurring day jobs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a chat with Metro UK to promote reprising his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Disney+’s forthcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Ruffalo was asked if there’s too much Marvel content out there.

“It’s not something I worry about,” Ruffalo, who has played the role for a decade, said.

“I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material.”

He jabbed, “If you watch a Star Wars [project], you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time.” He allowed that some Star Wars projects “might have a little bit of humor” or “a little bit of different animation,” but “you’re always, really, in that same kind of world.”

Instead, he offers, “with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe.”

As for his character, Ruffalo noted, he’s closer to himself than some might think. “I really related to the Hulk as a kid and it’s been the same way through my life — you wrestle with anger and self-destructive behavior and then … you think, ‘Man, what was I doing?’”

She-Hulk debuts August 18 on Disney+.

