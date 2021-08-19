Marine Recruiter Hit With Child Porn Charges

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County prosecutors have charged a Marine Corps recruiter with child pornography. An investigation into James Wallace was said to start earlier this year after a tip came in to authorities. Wallace lives in Cook County, but works out of the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago. Officials say they were able to obtain Wallace’s cell phone, where they discovered lewd images and videos of minors. The 35-year-old faces four felony counts of possessing child porn. His bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-19-21)