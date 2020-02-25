Marijuana Brings in $10-Million in Total Revenue in First Month
Marijuana Generates Over 7-Million Dollars in Taxes
Vander Tuuk 2-25-20
(Chicago, IL) The first month of recreational marijuana in Illinois brought in several million dollars in tax revenue. The Illinois Department of Revenue said the new law brought in 7.3-million-dollars in tax money in January, while also generating an additional 3.1-million-dollars in retail sales. The Governor’s office is hoping recreational marijuana sales generate some 28-million-dollars by the end of the fiscal year in June, and 127-million-dollars next year.
Palatine Investigators Look Into Fatal Pedestrian Crash
Vander Tuuk 2-25-20
(Palatine, IL) A crash that killed a pedestrian in Palatine remains under investigation. The incident took place last Friday night as a 68-year-old man attempted to cross Quentin Road. The still unidentified male was struck by a vehicle being driven by 63-year-old female, who stayed at the scene, and has not been cited. Police say the name of the victim will not be released until their investigation is complete.
Actor Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to Restored Charges
Associated Press 2-25-20
CHICAGO (AP) Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has plead not guilty to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year, then falsely reporting it to Chicago police. His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct. She also told Judge James B. Linn that she’s asked the Illinois Supreme Court to halt the case. Smollett has repeatedly denied police allegations that he staged the attack to get attention and further his career.