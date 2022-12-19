Måneskin reflects on debut US tour: “We’re already missing every bit of it”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Måneskin‘s first-ever North American tour wrapped up Friday with a fittingly rowdy concert in Las Vegas.

In an Instagram post, the Italian rockers shared a video of them destroying their instruments onstage at the end of the show.

“So this wasn’t at all planned and maybe it went a bit too far…but we loved it!” Måneskin writes in the caption.

Reflecting on the end of the tour, the “Supermodel” outfit shares, “Chaos and destruction in Las Vegas aside, our North American journey just came to an end and we’re already missing every bit of it.”

“We couldn’t be happier about the time we spent with you and the love you showed us!!” Måneskin continues. “The energy you brought on every single gig made this tour just MEMORABLE. Counting the days ’till we come back.”

In the meantime, you can look forward to Måneskin’s new album, ﻿Rush!﻿, set to drop January 20. The record includes the previously released singles “Supermodel” and “The Loneliest.”

