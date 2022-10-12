Måneskin premieres video for “The Loneliest” single

Epic/Sony Music Entertainment Italy

Måneskin has premiered the video for their new single, “The Loneliest.”

The clip begins with the Italian rockers serving as pallbearers at a funeral. Things take a dramatic, possible, supernatural turn as frontman Damiano David starts choking up water and a mysterious piece of paper as the sky opens up with rain and lightning, causing all the attendees to flee the scene.

Toward the end of the clip, the weather clears and David’s bandmates remain to comfort him as he starts walking towards the coffin, which has been replaced by a pool of water. The credits roll as David sinks to the bottom.

You can watch “The Loneliest” video streaming now on YouTube.

The song “The Loneliest” dropped last Friday. It’s the first new, original tune from Måneskin to follow their single “Supermodel,” which was released in May.

Måneskin will launch their first-ever North American headlining tour Halloween night in Seattle.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.