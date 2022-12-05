Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison

ABC/Randy Holmes

The man who shot Lady Gaga‘s dog walker and helped steal two of her French bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Rolling Stone reports 20-year-old James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest to the attempted murder with great bodily injury charge. He allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer in the chest while stealing Lady Gaga’s dogs.

Jackson accepted a last-minute plea deal, which dropped the robbery and weapons charges against him.

Fischer was in court for the sentencing and provided a victim impact statement regarding the violent robbery. “You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever,” he told Jackson, adding the shooting resulted in the loss of his career and friendships, as well as mounting debt.

The dog walker added, “I do forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. I know I can’t completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you.” He also thanked Jackson for not harming the French bulldogs, adding, “I don’t think I could have lived with myself if they died.”

Jackson and two accomplices ambushed Fischer on February 24, 2021, in an attempt to steal Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs: Gustav, Koji and Asia. Jackson shot Fischer at close range with a .40-caliber handgun after he refused to give Jackson the dogs.

Gustav and Koji were taken, but they were later reunited with Gaga.

Jaylin White, 24, was sentenced to four years in state prison earlier this year for the robbery, while Lafayette Whaley, 28, was sentenced to six years in jail.

