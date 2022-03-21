Man Who Plunged Vehicle into Fox River Gets Prison Time

(Woodstock, IL) A man accused of plunging a car into the Fox River, is on his way to prison. Jarrail Ford-Gresham pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon stemming from the incident back in September of 2020. Ford-Gresham was accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in a vehicle, only to run that vehicle into the Fox River, where he was rescued by a kayaker. When the vehicle was recovered a gun was found inside. For the plea, the 32–year-old was slapped with a 3 and a half year prison term.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-21-22)