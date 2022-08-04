Man Who Initially Survived McHenry County Crash That Killed His Family, Has Died

(Maywood, IL) The only person to initially survive a fiery crash near Hampshire in McHenry County, has now died. Illinois State Police officials say Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows was driving a full size van along I-90 in the early morning hours of Sunday, when a wrong-way driver hit the van head on. The crash killed his wife Lauren, along with his 4 children, and a 13-year-old friend of the family. The driver of the offending vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, was also killed. Dubosz’s death was announced Wednesday on a GoFundMe page that was set up for the family. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-4-22)