Man Wears Live Snake As A Facemask!
A British man boarded a city bus wearing an unconventional facemask – a live snake.
Fellow passengers shared photos and videos of the man with a large snake wrapped around his face – until it slithered off onto the bus rails.
While the passengers were entertained, the bus company didn’t think it was funny.
A spokesperson said it was “shocked” by the reports and is conducting a full investigation.
What would you do if the man sitting next to you was wearing a snake like a mask?
