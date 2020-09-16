      Weather Alert

Man Wears Live Snake As A Facemask!

Tommy B.
Sep 16, 2020 @ 4:44pm
A python curled up on a rock.

 A British man boarded a city bus wearing an unconventional facemask – a live snake.

Fellow passengers shared photos and videos of the man with a large snake wrapped around his face – until it slithered off onto the bus rails.

While the passengers were entertained, the bus company didn’t think it was funny.

A spokesperson said it was “shocked” by the reports and is conducting a full investigation.

What would you do if the man sitting next to you was wearing a snake like a mask?

FULL STORY HERE