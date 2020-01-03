Man Wanted on Warrants in Florida, Arrested in Vernon Hills
(Vernon Hills, IL) A man wanted on warrants out of Florida has been arrested in Lake County. Willie Johnson III was wanted out of Broward County, Florida on charges of kidnapping, and robbery with a firearm. Officials developed information that Johnson was staying at a hotel in Vernon Hills, and on Thursday, members of the US Marshals and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team, took the 25-year-old into custody. Johnson is currently in the Lake County Jail, awaiting extradition to Florida.
Man Arrested After Possible Shots Fired in Highland Park
(Highland Park, IL) A Chicago man is in the Lake County jail, after a shots fired situation in Highland Park. The incident reportedly took place during a party early Wednesday morning at a rented home in the 14-hundred block of Ridge Road. Authorities say they were settling a parking complaint near the home when what sounded like gunshots rang out. Police were able to track and arrest Keymon Shanklin after he fled the scene. Shanklin was in possession of a gun, but officials aren’t sure if he fired the shots at the party. The 22-year-old faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond has been set at 150-thousand-dollars.
Barrington Man Charged After Attempted Escape
(Waukegan, IL) A DUI suspect is facing new charges, after he reportedly tried to escape Lake County Sheriff’s custody. Shane Zillman was arrested on New Year’s Day on a charge of DUI while his license was suspended. Sheriff’s officials say as the Barrington area man was being transported to the Lake County Jail, he was able to bend, then slip his handcuffs, and tried to flee. Zillman was tased, then taken back into custody. The 27-year-old now faces charges of criminal damage to property, escape, and an unrelated domestic battery charge, in addition to the various counts related to the original DUI. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.
Former Clerk Employee Pleads Not Guilty to Theft Charges
(Waukegan, IL) A former Lake County Clerk’s employee has pleaded not guilty to theft charges unrelated to her time with local government. Trisha Zubert is accused of stealing several thousand dollars between 2016 and 2018, when she worked as a bookkeeper for a company in Grayslake. Zubert is facing charges of theft, identity theft, money laundering and more the alleged incidents. The 29-year-old Wauconda woman is currently free on bond…trial has been set for April.
Man Killed in New Year’s Day Crash Identified
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed during a New Year’s Day crash in Mundelein has been identified. 56-year-old Richard Skloot was killed when his vehicle was hit Wednesday morning by another vehicle along Route 45 near Route 60. Police say the offending Chevy Pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed when the incident occurred. It’s driver was hospitalized, and charges are said to be pending. The crash remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office, Mundelein Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.