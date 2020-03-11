Man Wanted on Parole Violation Captured Near Antioch
Man Wanted on Parole Violation Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-11-20
(Antioch, IL) A man wanted on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested in Lake County. Harley Menard was taken into custody on March 5th near Antioch. The outstanding warrant on the 26-year-old was for a parole violation. Menard was held for a short time without bond at the Lake County Jail. He’s now being housed at Stateville Correctional Center.
Lake/McHenry Coronavirus Case
Vander Tuuk 3-11-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases have ticked up in Illinois, and the first case with Lake County ties is among them. Health officials announced that a teen male who lives in McHenry County, but has ties to Lake County has contracted the disease. His condition is unclear, but the CDC says a full recovery for a person in his age group is very high. Health officials say that while the disease is expected to further spread, common sense methods such as handwashing, and staying home when you are sick, remain the best options. The virus is known to be more of a concern in elderly patients, especially those over the age of 80.
Great Lakes Bans Graduation Visitors Over Coronavirus Fears
Vander Tuuk 3-11-20
(North Chicago, IL) Naval boot camp graduation will go on at Great Lakes, but without spectators. The North Chicago area Naval Station announced on Tuesday that out of an “abundance of caution” over the coronavirus…guest attendance will be suspended for the time being. Graduations will go forward, but will be livestreamed over various mediums, like Facebook, for people to watch. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus on the base.