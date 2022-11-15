Man Wanted on Florida Warrant Arrested in North Chicago

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in Florida has been taken into custody here in Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Kaylen Travis of Pensacola, Florida was arrested on November 11th in North Chicago. According to the blotter, the 22-year-old was wanted on an arson charge out of Santa Rosa County, but officials there say they were unable to find the warrant in the FCIC (or Florida Crime Information Center. They say that could simply be an error within the system. Travis appeared in a Lake County courtroom this morning for a status of extradition hearing, and remains in the Lake County Jail as of now on a 1-million-dollar bond. No future court hearings were scheduled.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-15-22)