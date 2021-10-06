Man Wanted in Wisconsin Arrested in Lake County

(Lake Villa, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Michael Guerra was taken into custody in the Lake Villa area back on September 28th. He was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a parole violation…he was also wanted by Kenosha County authorities on outstanding warrants for bail jumping, and possession of a controlled substance. The 43-year-old is being held without bond in the Lake County jail pending a transfer and court dates in Wisconsin.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-6-21)