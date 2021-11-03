Man Wanted in Racine County Arrested in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) A man considered a fugitive from justice north of the border, has been arrested in Lake County. Kejuan Little was taken into custody near Waukegan on October 29th. The Zion man was wanted on outstanding warrants for reckless endangerment and attempting to flee and elude out of Racine County, Wisconsin. The 32-year-old is currently being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, pending an extradition hearing. Little is due in court on Thursday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-3-21)