Man Wanted in Pleasant Prairie, Captured in Zion

(Zion, IL) A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then began, and ended in the Wadsworth area when the 32-year-old crashed his vehicle. Dussault was able to flee on foot, but was captured over the weekend in Zion, and remains in the Lake County Jail. He’s due in court next Tuesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-3-23)