Man Wanted in Pennsylvania, Arrested in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man arrested in Beach Park, was also wanted outside of the area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office took Miguel Davila into custody on October 11th for a residential burglary in Beach Park. Upon his arrest, officials learned that Davila was wanted for a probation violation out of Pennsylvania. The nature of that violation is unknown. Jail records show that the 36-year-old is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollars bond…he’s due in court November 8th, and will likely be extradited to face the Pennsylvania warrant.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-19-22)