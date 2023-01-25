Man Wanted in McHenry County Captured in Lake County

(Old Mill Creek, IL) A man wanted in McHenry County was taken into custody in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report announced the January 20th arrest of James Nolting of Harvard. The 58-year-old was taken into custody in the Old Mill Creek area for a bond violation warrant that was issued earlier in January. Nolting was originally taken to the Lake County Jail…but has since been transferred to the McHenry County Jail where he is being held without bond. Court records show three open cases for the suspect, two of which are for violating an order of protection, the other is for criminal trespass.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC (1-25-23)