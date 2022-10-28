Man Wanted in Lake County Arrested in Elgin, Details About His Arrest Remain Elusive

(Elgin, IL) A man accused of going on a crime spree in at least two counties, has been captured. On Wednesday evening, a man attempted to rob a store in northern Cook County…about an hour later, a man successfully held up a Lake Zurich gas station. In both instances, the suspect fit the description of Eric Gatlin, a man wanted in Lake County since Sunday night when he reportedly crashed a stolen car in Grayslake. Gatlin also allegedly stole another car in Round Lake Beach on Monday afternoon, before sticking up the Gurnee Mills Portillo’s a short time later. Police in Elgin say the 43-year-old was spotted less than a half hour after the gas station robbery on Wednesday and was eventually taken into custody. It’s unclear at this point what jail Gatlin is in, or which County will prosecute him first. According to Lake County court records…he is expected to face two counts of being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a stolen weapon, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Additional charges are likely.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-28-22)